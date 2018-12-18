FOOTBALL
Manchester United Shares Rise After Mourinho’s Departure
Frankfurt-listed shares in Manchester United climbed in early deals after manager Jose Mourinho left the English Premier League football club on Tuesday.
It was an indication that investors welcomed the move after the club’s dismal start to the season.
The stock rose 1.4 percent by 1030 GMT after extending gains following the news.
Manchester United’s primary listing in the U.S. had not yet started trading as at the time of this report.
Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.
It was a result which left the club in sixth place in the standings, 19 points off the top.
His departure marked the first time since his days as Uniao de Leiria coach in 2002 that Mourinho has left a club without winning a domestic league title.
He has spent two years at Old Trafford, which was perceived to be his dream job.
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Places Ekweremadu, Uzodimma, Bafarawa, 26 Others On Travel Ban
- CRIME15 hours ago
Sex-for-Marks: OAU Lecturer Bags 6-year Jail Term
- NEWS14 hours ago
INEC To Train 800,000 Ad Hoc Staff In 2 Months
- NEWS14 hours ago
APC Risks Losing 2019 Polls In Katsina, Says Group
- NEWS24 hours ago
Buhari, Paragon Of Servant Leader- Ooni of Ife
- FOOTBALL7 hours ago
BREAKING: Jose Mourinho Quits Manchester United
- Others5 hours ago
First Press Conference by Former Manchester United Manager
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Calls For Closure Of Amnesty Int’l Office
You must be logged in to post a comment Login