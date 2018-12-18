NOI Polls Appoints Dr Nwangwu As New CEO

A West Africa’s first country-specific opinion survey firm, NOI Polls Limited has appointed Dr. Chike Nwangwu as the new managing director of the firm.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, signed by the business head, corporate communications, NOI Polls, Mrs. Christiana Ogbe said Nwangwu appointment is coming 12 years after the founding of the firm, which has earned wide respect for its accurate and timely surveys on public issues.

Ogbe said in his new position, Nwangwu is ultimately responsible for all day to day management decisions and business relationships, as well as creating and sustaining client relationships.

She said he will also be responsible for leading and sustaining a world class public opinion polling and research institution, and associated stakeholders ranging from corporations, policy makers, senior government officials and heads of donor agencies to CSOs, non-profits and organisation.

The statement reads in part: ‘’He will exercise oversight over 600 researchers comprising enumerators, field supervisors, field managers, research analysts and associates, research managers and country field directors amongst others.

‘’NOl Polls was established 12 years ago with a mission to provide timely and relevant information on public attitudes and opinions on various social and economic issues in order to give voice to ordinary citizens, and empower decision makers in the public, private and third sectors for better performance and improved governance.’’

Dr Nwangwu is a data, analytics, and research professional with masters and doctorate degrees from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA. He also studied medicine at College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu.

She added that he has since assumed duties.