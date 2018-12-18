‘PDP Lawmakers Cannot Override PMB On Electoral Act’

The lawmaker representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, has ruled out threat by PDP lawmakers to override President Mohammadu Buhari on the amended Electoral Act.

Hon Ehiozuwa stated that the PDP cannot have 240 lawmakers in the lower chamber to carry out the threat.

Ehiozuwa spoke to newsmen in Benin City shortly after he was endorsed for a second term in office by the G7 group in Egor local government area. He said the country needs to move forward and not bogged down by partisan politics.

According to him, “I can tell you I don’t see how it is possible for the PDP lawmakers to have the majority to veto President Buhari on the amended Electoral Act.

“We need to move forward and not play partisan politics. We need to be more focus.We are doing our constitutional duty and we have performed it but the President has the right not to assent to the bill. Can we get 240 members to override Mr. President? I do not think so.”

On the endorsement by the G7, Hon Agbonnayima said those he previously empowered have abandoned him.

He promised the G7 that he would reciprocate their faith in his ability to deliver.

He said, “These are voters. They did it in 2015 and they are doing it again. What I have is to offer effective representation for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor constituency. You can see the mammot crowd. Because of my past antecedent, they were here since 12 noon.

“The G7 has promised to deliver over 20,000 votes for me in Egor alone and with that my victory is sure.”

They have already embarked on house to house campaigns to convince people on why they should vote for the APC.”

President of the G7, Mr. Promise Igbinevbo, said the PDP would not win in any of the ward in Egor local government.

Promise said the G7 has resolved to work for the re-election of Agbonnayima as they did in 2015.