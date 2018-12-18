BUSINESS
Projects: Siemens To Invest Additional 500m Euro In Africa
Siemens will invest additional 500 million euro ($569 million) in Africa to support crucial projects such as the expansion of infrastructure, including energy and the education of young people.
Siemens Chief Executive, Joe Kaeser, said on Tuesday at the Africa-Europe Forum in Vienna that the decision had already been taken.
“We have decided that Siemens will invest additional 500 million euro in the African continent,” Kaeser said without elaborating further.
“Africa needs reliable infrastructure and energy as well as affordable electricity to benefit from the digital age,’’ he said.
