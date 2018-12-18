Purchasing Institute Urges FG To Review BPP Activities

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has called on federal government to closely monitor and review the activities of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to avert gross economic waste.

The registrar, CIPSM, Alh Mohammed Aliyu made the call in Abuja at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the institute.

Aliyu stressed that effective supervision of the activities of BPP can only be achieved if the federal government inaugurate the National Council on Public Procurement.

He said that the nonexistence of the council seems to have cast a shadow on the activities and decisions of BPP, going by the law establishing it and CIPSMN.

“BPP has gone beyond their brief and their respective mandate in the law as created because when you look at the content of the act establishing it, you will see that its function is tied to the whims and caprices of the national council.

“The council is supposed to regulates the activities of the BPP but you ask yourself why it has not been inaugurated till today.

“Immediately this administration came on board, we tabled the matter so that we can operate optimally and play our role as it should, and as enshrined in the law establishing the BPP and CIPSMN.

“This could have helped the present government to correct the wrongs of past governments.

“They showed the willingness to inaugurate the council but up till now, nothing has happened; it is just like giving a goat to somebody and then, you still hold the rope back. That is what we see playing out,” Aliyu said.

The zonal coordinator of CIPSMN in North Central, Mr Abdul Mamman, regretted that the activities of the institute founded in 1974 and registered 10 years later, was being narrowed because of the absence of the council.

He said that the proliferation of bodies in the profession had also hindered its activities which ordinarily would have been managed by the national council.

“National Council on Public Procurement remains pivotal to realising the set goals of BPP and CIPSMN because we have a law which states that the National Council on Public Procurement must have a composition including the Minister of Finance.

“The council also has in it Attorney General of the Federation, SGF, Head of Service, Economic Adviser to the President and six part time members from professional bodies.

“The bodies are CIPSMN, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Civil Society as well as the media.

“These individuals and organisations make up the National Council on Public Procurement and are to churn out the policies that guides what BPP does, but as at today, BPP is all in all.