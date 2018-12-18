ENTERTAINMENT
Seun Kuti Nominated For The Grammy Awards
Releasing his fourth studio album, Black Times, Seun Kuti embarked on his European tour. He joins King Sunny Ade KSA and nominated in the ‘World Music’ Genre at the upcoming Grammys scheduled for February 2019.
In an interview with BBC,
”It felt amazing, highly unexpected, great news, it completely blew my mind.”
Describing his album, ”Black Times”
Speaking on his fourth studio album which was released earlier in the year, Seun summarized in three words that his album was a ”Simply fantastic album.”
On how his family influenced his music
”My great grandfather was the first artist to be recorded in West Africa. My grandfather was a great composer of Anglican hymns.
My father, my brother and now me, my family is highly musical. There is no escaping it.”
On the state of music in Africa
”A lot of musicians are not encouraged to develop their art and themselves as artist, so everyone is stuck in this circle of pop music.”
What would it mean if you win the Grammy?
His elder brother, Femi Kuti has been previously nominated on four occasions at the Grammy, failing to win any and Seun was asked what it would mean if he eventually becomes the first Nigerian to bring home the prestigious honor and he replied,
”Another reason to have a great party.” he concluded.
