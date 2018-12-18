Solution To Nigeria’s Football Crisis Long Overdue — Siasia

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has come to register his displeasure about the crises rocking Nigeria football.

He urged the League Management Company (LMC) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sort out the best way to end the crisis rocking the Nigeria Professional Football League and the Nigeria National League ( NNL) .

“I have said it times without number Nigeria doesn’t have a league as far as I am concerned.

“It is really laughable that a league was abandoned halfway and no team was relegated while you are adding more teams to the league.

It is a huge problem because the Nigerian Professional League, which is the bedrock of football in the country, is dying gradually.

“The league management company (LMC) the Nigerian National League (NNL) and others concerned should come together and address a way the forward.”

The former Super Eagles coach was of the opinion that crisis after crisis is one of the reasons home based players are not getting chances with the national team.

“This is why we barely have one home- based player in the Super Eagles. The state of the league is something to worry about because with the way things are , we will have no team to play anywhere.”