SSANU MAUTECH Chapter Begin Three Day Strike Action

Three days stay-at-home strike has declared by the members of the SSANU, Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola chapter in compliance with directives from NEC of the Union.

Mohammed Ibrahim SSANU chairman , directed that, members of the union, not to resume work until N8 billion owed its members is realized by the federal government.

According to him, the delay in the release of the fund had become a source of discomfort and agitation by members of SSANU, NAAT and SANU he described as embarrassment to the leadership of the three unions.

The delay he said subjected more than 2000 university staff school to hardships over denial of their salaries, describing the action as contempt of court, against the Industrial Court ruling over the matter.

“NEC at its 35th meeting held at Enugu State University, comprehensively reviwed,the status of MoU signed by federal government before embarking on the strike action.

“NEC resolve that branches organize a three day nation protest across the country between Monday to Wednesday the week”.

Ibrahim added that, the union is taking all necessary measure to ensure that the funds is released to address the welfare of it members.