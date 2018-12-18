Super Eagles To Play Top Friendlies Ahead AFCON 2019

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has revealed plans to engage the Super Eagles a preparatory game against one of the top ranked African teams ahead of the African Cup of Nations next year.

Speaking on the preparations for the AFCON 2019 is the NFF president Pinnick Amaju and 1st vice President of CAF saying, Nigerian should be rest assured that the Super Eagles will get to play one the best Football playing country in African continent.

The NFF President who stated that there is just one friendly window open before the last AFCON qualifying series is concluded.

So we have decided on playing a top country to offer us good competition.

I can confidently say right now, that we are going to be hosting a top team in the continued .

We will play our outstanding match against Seychelles on the 22 of March, then three days later we play the friendly match here in Nigeria.

For now no name has being mentioned ,the country as well, but I can assure Nigerians that the deal has been concluded already.