Towards Enhancing Agricultural Productivity

Agricultural productivity plays significant role in the global efforts for economic diversity and growth. Sadly, in the developing countries of the world, like in other sectors, including health, education, commerce, industry and others, agricultural development has been hampered by several factors.

Of course the neglect of agric sector is one of the factors that affect the growth of world macro and micro economy.

The economic and financial crisis of the 1970s and 1980s, which was compounded by the oil and debt crisis led to the proliferation of loan packages from the international financial institutions.

Structural adjustment policies were then introduced as a condition for loans borrowed by countries. Since the 1980s, close to 100 countries have been forced to take on structural adjustment packages, policies that on the one hand, forced liberalisation, and on the other, the conversion of domestic agricultural production for exports.

Even though research has confirmed that the structure of agricultural production in developing countries has radically changed in the last three decades, there is more to be done to ensure the objectives of the global financial institution are met.

Since the late 60s and 70s, the World Bank and its other agricultural research institutes have actively promoted the adoption of industrial (high chemical input) agricultural methods with promising landfall yields. These high technology methods were expected to benefit all farmers, including the poor, since yields would increase and translate into increment in farmers’ incomes.

Good enough, there are concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders to reposition agriculture for the overall economic development of nations. One of such numerous efforts is the introduction of Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS).

Following the government policy thrust of promoting value chain approach to achieve the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project objectives (APPEALS), the project is set to ensure that all identified faults are corrected through tackling of key constraints which hinder the development of the value chains and prevent greater inclusion of small and medium scale farmers in agri-business supply chains.

This is key because the small-scale farmer has been overlooked overtime due to heavy dependence on imported inputs, which could not be sustained economically by developing countries, including Nigeria.

APPEALS project is envisioned to address some of the identified challenges by improving access to seed capital through grants; support to productivity enhancement through introduction of new technologies, building the capacity of producer cooperatives through training and facilitating market linkage throughout the growers schemes and linking farmers to the supply chain.

It is therefore a wind of fresh breath for farmers in all aspects of the sector when the APPEALS was launched.

The project is a seven-year programme developed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.

It is in line with the Green Alternative Agricultural Promotion policy (2016-2020) which builds on the legacy of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA) and plans to support policy thrust on food security, local production, job creation and economic development.

Good enough, the project development objective is to enhance small and medium scale farmers and improve value chain addition along priority value chains in the six participating states of Kogi, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Cross River and Enugu.

This will be achieved through supporting farmers productivity and their linkage to markets, facilitating consolidation of agricultural products and cottage processing, facilitating farmers and medium businesses’ clustering and connection to infrastructure network and business services, providing technical assistance and institutional support to beneficiaries in value chain development, increased productivity, production, improving processing and marketing of targeted value chains which are expected to foster job creation.

The focal point of the project in Kogi State is cashew, cassava and rice, which are the major cash crops in the area; as well as poultry, fish farming, livestock and agro processing activities which are to be addressed by the women and youths sub component of the project.

There is no doubt that the decision of the federal government to develop this project in collaboration with the World Bank has demonstrated its commitment to giving the agricultural sector the needed boost and raise a generation of agro entrepreneurs in the country.

–Ikani is communication officer, Kogi State Coordination Office of APPEALS