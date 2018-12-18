UAE Partners Osun Govt On Dry Port, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari over his 76 birthday but in another breath mocked him for attempting to blame former President, Goodluck Jonathan, for delay in forming his (Buhari’s) cabinet.

In a congratulatory message to mark the President’s birthday, PDP while praying for President Buhari on his 76th birthday, said as a father-figure he should do everything to respect the aspirations and will of the Nigerian people on all issues, particularly as the nation heads to the 2019 general elections.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, further urged President Buhari to leave a lasting legacy by doing all within his powers to ensure that the nation he leads knows peace; to ensure that rules are obeyed and that the sensibilities of the people, in our diversities are fully respected.

“In this regard, the 2019 general elections place a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of President Buhari to guarantee peaceful, credible, free and fair elections, particularly, the Presidential election, by ensuring that all electoral laws and rules are obeyed; that opposition members are not molested; that the amendment to the Electoral Act is signed; as well as to declare like his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015, that his 2019 re-election ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“If President Buhari looks at the state of the nation today, he will discover, and we believe he is aware, that the situation has become horrendous for the average Nigerian.”

“Therefore, the PDP urges President Buhari to use this occasion to reflect on his administration and do all to ensure that posterity does not remember him for violation of human rights, suppression of opposition and dissenting voices; disobedience to court orders, nepotism and divisiveness; escalation of violence, bloodletting and concealment of corruption under his administration.

“In all, the best gift President Buhari can give Nigerians is, having openly agreed that he lacks the capacity to manage our economy, to allow a credible election to enable Nigerians to vote our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who understands the nuances of our national challenges and who has a blue print for economy recovery, to come and turn things around for all our people, while he withdraws to Daura for a well-deserved rest,” the party said.