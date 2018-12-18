Zone 2 Police Arrest Octogenarian With Human Heart

Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos on Tuesday said that it had arrested an 85-year old man and four others for being in possession of human heart and other body parts.

Mr Lawal Shehu, Assistant Inspector-General of Police ( (AIG) in charge of Lagos and Ogun states, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested with fresh human heart and other human body parts on Dec. 10.

“On Dec. 10, 2018, at about 09:45 hours, information received by Zone 2 Command that one Ajibola Mustapha, ‘m’ and his cohorts who specialize in exhuming dead bodies and remove their parts were noticed around Isabo area of Abeokuta,” Shehu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the AIG as saying that the suspect had been dealing with such for a very long time.

“Detectives of the Zonal Intervention Squad were detailed to investigate and four suspects were arrested while exhibits we’re also recovered,” the AIG said.

Shehu said that operatives from Police Zone 2 Command on Dec 12, also arrested three suspected armed robbers who specilised in using master key to steal parked cars in Ota area of Ogun.

“Operatives of ZIS were detailed to track them down. Three suspects were arrested, a vehicle with their weapon and the master key used in operation were recovered,” he said.

The AIG also paraded some suspected cultists who had been terrorising residents of Onigbedu, Itori in Ewekoro, Ogun.

According to the AIG, detectives from Zone 2 Police Command also arrested four suspects who lured women to their hideouts and rob them.

The group of one-chance operators who specialized in luring victims, mostly women, to their hideouts were arrested following a tip off, he said.

The AIG said that all the suspects would be charged to court once investigation was concluded.

Shehu urged membres of the public to help the police with information of criminal activites around them.

He added that the police was ready to battle criminals during the yuletide and 2019 election period.