2018 FCT SWAN Games: NTA, Peoples Daily Clash In Final

After action-packed hostilities inside Area 3 playground, venue of the ongoing 2018 FCT SWAN 5-Aside football competition, defending champions, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and private owned print media outfit, Peoples Daily will tomorrow size each other up in the final stage.

To reach the final, Ameachi Agbo-led Peoples Daily squad put up a spirited performance to defeat Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The print media outfit came from behind to force FRCN Stars to 2-2 draw in the regulation time before the ensuing shootout, and outshot their foes 2-1 to reach the final.

While, NTA defeated Independent Television (ITV) 2-0 in their semifinal match with last highest goal scorer, Haruna Umar increasing his goal tally to three.

Ahead of the final clash, Haruna Umar who has scored three goals being the highest number of goals so far by any individual Player boasted that the team representing acclaimed largest television network in Africa, NTA would go all out to retain the title.

The final game slated for tomorrow, will start from 4:00 pm before the grand finale of 2018 FCT SWAN week takes place later in the evening when deserving Sports Personalities and Outstanding Sports Writers would be honoured.