2019: 100 Political Party’s Merger Can’t Stop PMB – APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and the deputy national coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation in change of the entire North who also doubles as the special adviser to the national coordinator on Diaspora, Ambassador Hussaini H. Coomassie has called on the Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to shun the news making rounds that some numbers of political parties are merging in support of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known while speaking in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, stressing that even a 100 political parties put together would be able to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Amb. Coomassie who is also the Founder, Association Of Good Governance Network, Nigeria with its headquarters in Vienna and branches in Poland, Portugal, Hungary, Croatia and some parts of Europe explained that it is high time INEC utilises its powers to withdraw the licenses of other political parties that are redundant to give way for a 2-Party System of government in Nigeria.

According to him, the multi-party system of government is not in the best interest of the country and its people because aside it being another means of embezzling public funds, the chieftains are not politically savvy.

He said: “Who are the presidential aspirants of these parties? Nigeria is not ripe for multi-party system and we don’t even need it. We need a 2-party system in Nigeria just like the time of the SDP and NRC.

“Those countries we look up to don’t practice democracy the way we do in Nigeria and these political parties are just after what they want to benefit from the major parties and not the contributions they want to make.

“Everyone knows in Nigeria we have just two political parties APC and PDP. If we want to add more, they are not more than 4 or 5, SDP, Labour, APGA and PRP.

“There are political parties that haven’t produced even a councillor, those kind shouldn’t be existing. We can’t continue to waste people’s time and resources just because we want to get favours from the major parties.

“A true politician will never sell his birthright to another politician. These people who are claiming to have merged with PDP are just wasting their time. Even if 100 of them should merge, President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election with good margin and they will know that their merger is just a waste of time,” he explained.