Adamawa: SDP Gov’ship Candidate Vows To Apprehend Corrupt Govt Officials

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Chief Emmanuel Bello, has vowed to arrest past corrupt government officials and make them cough out looted funds, if elected governor.

Bello accused previous governments of perpetrating corruption, resulting to weak capacity of governance, thereby subjecting the state on financial bailouts dependency.

Bello made the statement in Yola, yesterday, at the unveiling of his 10point agenda and policy document road map for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He promised to review security architecture through dialogue, to combating lingering farmers/herders crisis, which present government failed to address.

“We may consider conducting referendum and dialogue, to involving stakeholders with a view to finding lasting solution to farmers/herders crisis in the state.

“Adamawa State has experienced monumental and paradoxical crisis of continuous failed leadership that has not met up with the basic needs of the people of the state.

“Successive governments were and still embedded in weakness of poor stewardship largely because of weak capacity of governance, misplaced political interests and lost focus on human value system”.

He also promised to dredge of river Benue, to boost economic activities around its banks, while promising to form an all-inclusive government with the competencies technocrats, to turn out the fortunes of the state abandoned natural resources.