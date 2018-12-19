NEWS
BREAKING: Buhari At NASS, Presents 2019 Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appeared before the joint session of the National Assembly (NASS) to present the 2019 budget.
He was accompanied to National Assembly by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Loud ovation and encomium heralded Buhari’s arrival at the joint session with shouts of “Sai Baba’’ as he waved to the crowd.
More details later…
