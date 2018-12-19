AFRICA
DR Congo To Replace Lost Voting Machines
The electoral commission in the Democratic Republic of Congo says that the number of voters allocated to each polling station in the capital will have to increase after last week’s fire at its warehouses destroyed election material.
More than two thirds of the electoral voting machines needed for Kinshasa were lost, raising fears many would not be able to vote.
The electoral commission now says it has replaced nearly all the machines needed for the city’s four million voters.
It says it will plan for 700 voters at each polling station instead of 600.
The commission says at least 6,000 electronic voting machines will be operational in Kinshasa, and more than 1,000 will serve as backups in case of any technical failure.
Most of these machines were shipped from neighbouring provinces and the last batch is due to arrive shortly in the capital.
