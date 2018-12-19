Duke: Judge Misinterpreted SDP’s Constitution On Zoning – State Chairmen

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that the trial judge of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Justice Baba Hussein-Yusuf, misinterpreted the party’s constitution regarding rotation and zoning formula in the case of Mr Doland Duke and Prof Jerry Gana.

LEADERSHIP reports that the court had on Friday ruled against the former governor of Cross River State, Duke, as the presidential candidate of the SDP and replaced him with a former Minister of Information, Prof Gana.

The judge gave the order in a judgment on the suit filed by Gana to challenge the emergence of Duke as SDP’s presidential candidate from the party’s primary election conducted on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Duke had polled 812 votes to defeat his close rival, Gana, who polled 611 votes in the party’s national convention held in Abuja.

Upholding Gana’s case on Friday, Justice Baba-Yusuf held that the emergence of Duke as SDP’s presidential candidate violated the zoning and rotation formula provided in section 15(3) of the party’s constitution.

The judge held that by the party’s constitution, the national chairman of the party and the president must not come from the same part of Nigeria. Duke is from Cross River State while the National Chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae, is from Ondo State.

But at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Forum of State Chairmen of the party led by its chairman, who is also the chairman of the Delta state chapter of SDP, Hon. Oke Idawene JP, said SDP remains one indivisible and united party even as he added that the forum stands by the decision of the national leadership of the party on the legal tussle.

“The crux of the matter is the Article 15:3 (ii)(2) of the Constitution of the Social Democratic party (SDP) 2018 as amended: Rotation and Zoning; states ‘the office of the President and National Chairman of the Party shall rotate between the South and North and among the six (6) geopolitical zones’.

“This is the Article which the court misinterpreted. What the overwhelming majority of delegates did on the 6th of October 2018 was to elect our presidential candidate. We did not elect a President; otherwise the only logical consequence of Friday’s Abuja High Court decision would be that Professor Jerry Gana be sworn in as President of Nigeria on 29th May 2019,” they said.

Others state chairmen present at the press conference, who represented the six geopolitical zones included Abubakar Dogara (Plateau), who is forum secretary; Ebonyin, Austin Ituaweze, who is publicity secretary of the forum; Chief Kunle Majekodunmi (Ogun); Bello Ado Hussaini (Kano); Hon. Abba Modu (Borno); and Hon. Danlami Musa (Nasarawa)

They thereafter appealed to party members to remain steadfast and calm as the party will emerge victorious and stronger ahead of the 2019 presidential election.