Emefiele Tasks States On Areas Of Strength

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele has said that states can be viable if they focus on their areas of strength and develop them to increase revenue instead of depending on the dwindling oil cash

“I do not think states can’t be viable. They were self- sustaining in the days of regions. I don’t like states coming to Abuja with pan in hands.

“We ‘ve abandoned agriculture. Everybody is now depending on oil. States can be viable if they leverage their advantage,” Emefiele said

He spoke on Monday evening when he received Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola in his office. Oyetola was at the CBN to request support for his programmes especially in the areas of agriculture, Youth Entrepreneureship and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Oyetola was accompanied by some of the officials superintending as administrators of ministries – Dr. Charles Akindiji Akinola, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Mr. Remi Omowaiye, a member of the House of Representatives Israel Ajibola and Chief Press Secretary Adeniyi Adesina.

The governor told the CBN boss that the state was ready with programmes that will generate jobs in agriculture and mining and requested for support in form of loans for small scale entrepreneurs and farmers.

He said his government plans an economic summit within the first quarter of next year to address its development and to make progress in job creation. He said the summit will also address the plan to raise revenue.

Besides, there is a plan to establish nine farm centres in the nine federal constituencies, he added .

Oyetola said: “Osun has the largest deposit of mineral resources especially gold but we have not been able to harness it for the full benefit of our people and the government. We want to streamline the artisan mining among other steps that we are taking to lift the economy of this state.

“We need support for the SMEs and the Youth entreprenurship programme.”

The governor hailed Emefiele for stabilising the naira and for his achievements so far, saying: “I’m not surprised because of your impressive antecedent.”

Emefiele promised to support the state within the ambit of CBN programmes, adding that he had known the governor for many years as a man of integrity and competence when he was a private sector player.

He said the plan to streamline the artisan miners and youth entrepreneurship will receive the full support of the CBN.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Bawa Bwari, also promised to assist the state to organise artisan miners to enable the state get to the full benefit of the large deposit of gold and other mineral resources.

“We are willing to partner the state as appropriate,” he said during a visit to his office also on Monday by the Osun State governor.

The minister described the visit of the governor to his ministry less than one month after assuming office, as “an indication of the seriousness you’ve taken your role.”

Governor Oyetola told the minister of his plan to take the full advantage of the mineral resources in the state for the benefit of the people and the government

He said the state had about 16 mining licences which are not being utilised.

The governor also on Monday visited Minister of Works, Power and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Finance Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria Mr Abdulaziz bin Mubarak Al-Muhannadi.