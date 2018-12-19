… Fiesta Exposes Rising Stars — NCF

Meanwhile, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Professor Adams Yahaya Ukwenya has stated that the just concluded National Sports Festival in Abuja has thrown up promising athletes to the federation.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports, Ukwenya said young talented players who are ready to put the country’s name on the world map were identified during the festival.

“The National Sports Festival has exposed young and good talents that are ready to take cricket in Nigeria to the next level.

“Our scouting team will come up with their recommendations soon, and we are planning to camp these athletes ahead of the 2019 ICC qualifying campaign,” he said.

While appraising the efforts of the athletes, Ukwenya called for sponsorship, saying it would facilitate the completion of the facility and growth of the sport in the country.

“We have four Nigeria teams, the ODI senior team, the T-20 , U-19 and the female teams.

“We want to showcase the facilities to an international audience but they are a lot of factors beyond our control of which the most important one is funds, we need more funds to complete the facilities before the games.

“We are eager to host the qualifier here but we are faced with the unavailability of funds. Our aim is to get the two pitches in good shape so that we can expose them to international audience,

“There are off field facilities that we need to consider, such as the pavilion and changing room and back up facilities which will take a lot of funds to put together.

“Training facilities like nets will also be put in place, but we if can’t meet the deadline to put the equipment together then we have to take the games to Lagos,” he said.

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales, from May 30th to July 14th 2019.