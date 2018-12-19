How ADP Will Check Vote Buying In Niger – Kawu

The governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), in Niger state, Rt. Hon. Isah Kawu, has stated how his party would check vote buying, in the forthcoming general elections.

Rt. Hon. Kawu stated this while answering questions from journalists after making public his action plan for the state.

He stated that that the party will check vote buying through vigilance and by mobilising the electorate to know that those sharing money to them only during election are their enemies.

According to him “if they buy votes and they win, that means people are not ready for good governance. It means that the people sharing and collecting money are part of the problem. We in ADP are not part of the problem”.

“We are solution to the problem; we will fight and make sure that the people understand that vote buying is not good and those buying vote are not doing it in the interest of the people”, he added.

He stated that the present government in Niger state is going through economic and developmental difficulties despite its numerous promises when coming to power in 2015.

The former Speaker, Niger state House of Assembly called on politicians to be sincere saying that his government if elected will be that of accountability and probity.

He stated that the civil service would be energized from its present state, promising that all civil servants in Niger state would work in a better system.