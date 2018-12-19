Lagos Assembly Tasks LASTMA, Others On Intensive Traffic Control

Amid concerns over constant gridlock on Lagos State roads, the state’s House of Assembly has enjoined Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to direct officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to intensify traffic control in the state.

According to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the traffic situation in the state has become worrisome.

The Speaker who raised the matter on the floor of the House during plenary added that it was the responsibility and duty of the state government to ensure free flow of traffic in the state.

“This is one of the duties of LASTMA. We should call on LASTMA and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to order the leaders of LASTMA to ensure free flow of traffic in the state,” he declared

The Speaker also ordered the clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni to write the family of the LASTMA official, Adeyemo Rotimi who was killed by an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Joseph Oki in Iyana Ipaja area of the state.

He said, “Something must be done about the gridlock all the same. The LASTMA officials are being paid salaries. We know that this is Yuletide period, but we must ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the state”.

In his contribution to the matter, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Rotimi Abiru (Shomolu 2) advised that residents of the state should behave themselves on the road.

Abiru stated that the vehicles on the roads are not all owned by the government.

Also contributing, Hon. Bisi Yusuf (Alimosho 1) said that the man hour lost on the road is much adding that, “We should appeal to the state government to return the power of LASTMA because they cannot arrest traffic offenders now.”