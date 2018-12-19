Manchester United Confirms Solskjaer As Caretaker Manager

Manchester United has confirmed its former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.

He replaces Jose Mourinho who was sacked on Tuesday.

Many news sources rightly predicted Solskjaer’s appointment after an inadvertent leak on the club’s website.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007. In 2008 he became the club’s reserve-team manager, before taking the managerial role at FC Molde in Norway.

According to a statement by the club’s communication department, Solskjaer will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager.

He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying.

“Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles. His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back”,

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman said.

“We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season,” he added.