Minister Decries Low Pace Of Work At Abeokuta-Ibadan Rail

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has decried the low pace of work at the Abeokuta-Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

The minister, who was visibly angry and expressed dissatisfaction with the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), for not putting much effort at the Abeokuta-Ibadan as they do to the Lagos-Abeokuta axis, stated that the company was trying to maximise profit by not deploying adequate equipment.

He also added that if the company had applied the same speed it applied from Idu to Abeokuta in Abeokuta to Ibadan, the same result would have been achieved.

Amaechi, who spoke after inspecting the project, said “What we are seeing, is a situation that looks like they want to finish from Lagos to Abeokuta and then they move their equipment.

According to him, “What I have done, is to express my displeasure at the pace of work from Abeokuta to Ibadan.

“I suspect that they don’t want to spend money buying more equipment. The issue is that we suspect that they are maximizing profit. If not, why won’t they buy equipment for all the sections of the project. What they told us is that they want to buy equipment but it is not in the market”.

The minister however, noted that the arguments are that they fall within the contract period, which is three years but the federal government is only pushing them to do it within one and a half year.

On the challenges hindering the project, Amaechi explained that the have all been sorted out especially those from Idu to Lagos which has been causing the delay.

According to him, “It took quite some time for us to engage the Lagos state government. When we eventually engaged them, we resolved all the problems after the engagement.

“You know that for them to mobilize and start work, you will not be as fast as we achieved from Idu to Ibadan. If the Lagos state government had engaged us when we wanted them to, that same speed would have applied from Idu to Apapa”.