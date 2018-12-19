Minister Expresses Satisfaction As Lagos-Ibadan Railway Nears Completion

The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the Lagos Ibadan rail line.

The minister, who stated this while inspecting the project yesterday, stated that come January, 2019, the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and after which, the commissioning will occur.

According to him, “We are gradually coming to the end of the project. Today, we are six kilometers from Abeokuta. I have been assured that we will be able to ride from Idu to Abeokuta by the first week of January.

“The idea is to bring the Vice-President and some ministers to join us in the ride by January.”

The Minister further noted that “I will tell CCECC to concentrate on the track for now by focusing on one rail track to the end because work will be faster that way while they can continue with the other lane. When one track is on use, work will continue on the second lane. Building two at the same time slow construction period.”

Speaking further one of the gains of the project, the Minister said no fewer than 9,000 Nigerians are on the payroll of the counterpart funding of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project of the federal government and the Chinese contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC.

Commenting on the man-made challenges of the project, he said vandalisation of bolts and brazes on the rail-lines, particularly on Kaduna axis are quite alarming in Kaduna axis.

Also, the House Committee chairman on Lands and Transportation, Hon. Jubril Abdulmumuni said he had to join in the inspection with his committee members to inspect the project and be able to relate to the House about the volume of work done.

He said, “I must confess with what we have seen today, we are very happy but my only disappointment is that what is going on here is under publicized.

“I just told my colleagues that I will personally go and see Mr President and tell him what we have witnessed and Nigerians should know that lots of work is going on here.

“Whenever you have this magnitude of work going on, you must have issues but then with what is going on here, the Minister deserves some commendations with all his team. From our side, we will continue to support the Ministry to see that the project comes to completion. ”