Osinbajo, Celebrities, Others Headlined Wells Carlton 5-start Hotel Grand Opening

It was the gathering of crème dela crème of the society when the fabulous and lavish opening ceremony of the 5-star Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments shut down the city of Abuja over the weekend.

The high and mighty as well as major players in the corridors of power were present to give the event unique glamour and the hype it has enjoyed.

The epoch-making event was graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, top government officials, celebrities and expatriate.

Guests were given an exclusive grand tour of the magnificent complex, showcasing the latest standards in luxury hospitality. Guests who spoke to newsmen confirmed that the luxury apartments are second to none and a true definition of world-class excellence and state-of-the-art luxury.

The highpoint of the historic grand opening was the official ribbon-cutting by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, standing alongside him were Chairman of the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Captain (Dr.) Idahosa Okunbo, and other prominent personalities.

Some of these were: Dr. Paul Enenche, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, H.E Adams Oshiomhwole, H.E John Oyegun His Highness Wiziri Bature Mr. lee Ikpea (Chirman Lee Engineering), Mr. Douglas Ndekwu (Chairman Auto-Afrique), Hon. EJ Agbonayinma, Mr. Greg Uanseru (Chairman, GCA Energy) Hon. Rasaq Bello-Osagie, His Highness Wiziri Bature, Prince Ned Nwoko (Chairman Linas International), Raer Adm. Ameen Ikioda(Rtd), Chief Oseni Elama, (Chaiman APC), H.E John Oyegun, Dr. Olakunle Churchill (Chairman Big Church Group) and many more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by comedy legend Ali Baba gave way to entertaining performances by star artist Davido and popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniels. The high-energy renditions threw the venue into an explosive frenzy and sent guests dancing all over the magnificent rooftop terrace of the grand facility. The evening party continued till dawn.

In the words of the Chairman, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, “The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments is more than just a hotel. It is a unique experience set against the backdrop of the luxury industry in Nigeria. Located in the beautiful heart of Abuja, we have created a unique establishment that guarantees an uncommon experience of lasting impression. There is simply no other hospitality destination like The Wells Carlton in the Nigerian capital. From the immaculate service and refined décor, to the important sense of privacy and safety, all enhanced with a personal touch of excellence, this is the luxury icon you’ve been looking for.”