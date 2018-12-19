NEWS
PMB, 40 Others, Expected At Summit On Violence-free Elections, Friday
As the 2019 General Elections beckons, President Muhammadu Buhari and 40 other presidential Aspirants are expected to, on Friday, 21 December, attend a summit aimed at ensuring violence-free conduct of the 2019 General Election.
The one-day event, with the theme, ‘Violence Free Election’, is at the instance of the Presidential Summit Centre, and expected to take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, by 11:00am.
A press statement issued by the host of the event, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu said: “We are passionate that Nigeria delivers a credible and violence-free election next year, that is why the Presidential Summit Centre has put this summit together,”
A communique is expected at the end of the summit.
