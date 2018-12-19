NEWS
PMB Campaigner Sues For Peace
The North-West Zonal Deputy II, Presidential Support Committee Buhari 2019, Alhaji Musa Kuriga, has called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and work for peace.
He said for the 2019 general elections to be free and fair, Nigerians must collectively work together in unity.
Speaking to newsmen, Kuriga said the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved a lot within the last three years and deserve to be re-elected into office in 2019.
According to Kuriga reelecting Buhari will help in the completion of all ongoing projects for the benefit of the masses.
He thanked the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters for finding him fit to be appointed as North-West Zonal Deputy II President Support Committee and promised to work hard for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari in the next year’s election.
He called on all Nigerians within the voting age to come out enmasse and vote for Buhari urging the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by selfish politicians during and after the 2019 general elections.
MOST POPULAR
- Others16 hours ago
First Press Conference by Former Manchester United Manager
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
BREAKING: Jose Mourinho Quits Manchester United
- NEWS21 hours ago
‘PDP Lawmakers Cannot Override PMB On Electoral Act’
- FOOTBALL11 hours ago
The Real Reason Behind Mourinho’s Sack
- SPORTS21 hours ago
Super Eagles To Play Top Friendlies Ahead AFCON 2019
- METRO10 hours ago
24 Hours Electricity Offends Residents
- POLITICS24 hours ago
2019: PMB, Sanwo-Olu’s Victories Will Be Landslide – Yusuf
- NEWS16 hours ago
Maiduguri Residents Decry Outrageous Electricity Billings
You must be logged in to post a comment Login