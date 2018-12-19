PMB Campaigner Sues For Peace

The North-West Zonal Deputy II, Presidential Support Committee Buhari 2019, Alhaji Musa Kuriga, has called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and work for peace.

He said for the 2019 general elections to be free and fair, Nigerians must collectively work together in unity.

Speaking to newsmen, Kuriga said the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved a lot within the last three years and deserve to be re-elected into office in 2019.

According to Kuriga reelecting Buhari will help in the completion of all ongoing projects for the benefit of the masses.

He thanked the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters for finding him fit to be appointed as North-West Zonal Deputy II President Support Committee and promised to work hard for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari in the next year’s election.

He called on all Nigerians within the voting age to come out enmasse and vote for Buhari urging the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by selfish politicians during and after the 2019 general elections.