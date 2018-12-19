Rain Of Tributes As Adebiyi Alabi Goes ‘Home’

When Jim Rohn was making his time-tested statement that “All good men and women must take responsibility to create legacies that will take the next generation to a level we could only imagine,” he may well have had the late Arc Sunday Samuel Adebiyi Alabi in mind.

Indeed, Arc Alabi lived a well-rounded life worthy of emulation. He was a devote husband and father who excelled in the profession he dedicated his life to. He lived every moment bearing in mind that the hallmark of success is in a successor. In the architecture world, his signatures are loudest; as a Christian, Godliness was his watchword; as a husband, Alabi was always a pillar of support and responsibility at every turn. In a world bereft of trustworthy men, he earned the trust and admiration of many, if not all that crossed his path.

His family life was a worthy example and the envy of all. “You lived a quality family life, you contributed to the good of humanity. You will be greatly missed”, one of the tributes in the condolence register at his Maitama residence simply said.

The Biblical saying that, “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men,” succinctly found expression in the life of Arc Alabi. That explains why one of his professional colleagues, wrote in the condolence register thus, “You left an indelible footprint on the sands of Architecture profession in Nigeria. Your demise has created a big vacuum too difficult to be filled.”

Of course the late Arc Alabi validated the fact that he left indelible footprint in built sector through notable buildings and a series of large residential schemes all over Nigeria. His core competence is in the areas of detailing and quality, and space maximization. He pioneered a lot of innovations in building quality in Nigeria.

Part of his professional imprints are in buildings and monuments such as: The Eagle Square, Central Area, Abuja; The National Hospital, Central Area, Abuja; Headquarters Complex for Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Central Area, Abuja; Headquarters Complex for National Electric Power Authority, Maitama, Abuja; Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Commission Headquarters, Abuja, Phase l & Il); Presidential Complex, now Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Headquarters Complex at Kaduna for Defence Industries Corporation; Raw Material Research & Development Council (Phasel & Phase Il); Head Office for Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC] at Plot 423,Maitama, Abuja; First Consultant Hospital Lagos and First Consultant Hospital Utako, Abuja (now NNPC Clinic); First Consultants Hospital, Obalende, Ikoyi-Lagos (next to Agip Petrol Filling Station); NDIC Building, Kaduna.

Others are the uplifting of Building Façade and Remodelling of Office Complex at Plot 350 Fomolat Close, Wuse II, Abuja for use as Head Office of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development; International Diagnostic Centre at Utako, Abuia; Radiotherapy/Oncology Centre of Excellence at the permanent site of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria, Kaduna; Reliance Hospital Development at Plot 1307 (10] Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Street, Garki ll, Abuja Nigeria; Central Bank of Nigeria Medium Density Housing Estates at Wuse, Utako; Central Bank of Nigeria Governor’s Residance, Wuse l1, Abuja; Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governors’ Residences Maitama, Abuja; Central Bank of Nigeria Directors’ Residences, Karu, Abuja; MTN Switch Centre, Igue-lheya Village, Benin City, Edo State; MTN Switch Centre at Blantyre Street, Wuse ll Abuja; MTN Switch Centre, Maimalari Road, Kano, and numerous residential buildings/structures.

Arc. Alabi was fully registered as an Architect by the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON on 25th July 1974 and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, FNIA.

A man of impeccable character, Architect Alabi married Opeyemi Alabi, Née Awobudu, on 23rd July, 1970 and the marriage is blessed with five children: Mayowa, Korede, Ireti, Tomiwa and Detola.

Interactions with his children bear eloquent testimony of the iconic Architect Sunday Samuel Adeniyi Alabi, who died at the Premier Heart Clinic after a brief illness on the 30th November, in Abuja, will be buried tomorrow at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

Service of Songs for him will take place today, by 5pm, at the Trinity Event Center IBB Way (next to Forte Oil) Maitama, Abuja.

Sunday Samuel Adebiyi Alabi, who hailed from Mopa in Kogi State, was born on 19th January, 1943 in Kaduna, to the family of Pa Joseph Apena Alabi and Madam Serah Omolokun Alabi. He was the 4th of 3 siblings.

Hardworking and self-motivated, he did not attend a formal primary school, but he home taught himself and passed the entrance examinations to attend Government Technical Secondary School, Kano, which he attended between 1956 and 1960, where he excelled.

He started work with the Northern Region’s Ministry of Works in Kaduna as a Technician where he worked between l960 and 1962. He took the unusual decision to boldly walked into the offices of Kesley Hunter & Partners, in Kaduna to ask for employment as a Draughtsman in 1962. He worked there from 1962 to 1966.

He excelled at his work and his brilliance and dedication endeared him to his superiors at Kesley Hunter & Partners and they sponsored him to do “O” and”A” Levels with which he was admitted into the Portsmouth College of Technology in the United Kingdom from 1966 to 1967. A large increase in school fees in England made him took the decision to give up his Nigerian scholarship and returned to Nigeria in 1967 to complete his studies in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture (Hons) degree in 1971.

Upon graduation in 1971, Arc Alabi worked with Niger Consultants in Kaduna as an Architect between 1971 and 1973 before founding Alabi Associates in 1973 which was based in Kaduna. This metamorphosed in 1975 into Habitat Associates [ARCON Registration No. AFR/2], with offices in Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos, where served as the Principal Partner since its inception. Arc Sunday Samuel Adebiyi Alabi has had an exceptionally successful practice with execution of projects throughout Nigeria.

Indeed, with the demise of Arc Alabi, the queue of Nigeria’s good men has grown shorter. Rest well, the doyen of architecture in Nigeria, till we meet to part no more!

–Nelson sent in this piece from Abuja