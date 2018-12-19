Tinubu Still Wailing Over Failure To Produce Senate Leadership – Group

A socio-political group, the Democracy Advancement Solidarity Movement, has berated a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his comment on the Senate Presidency.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, had said recently that some unnamed political prostitutes and robbers denied Nigeria viable Senate president since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari took over the reign of governance.

But the group in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ayo Adewunmi, said the APC leader is only wailing over his failure to have control of the National Assembly and make it a puppet of the executive by installing his stooges as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Adewunmi further said that his group found it quite unfortunate and worrisome that a man who is not an elected member of the Senate could declare publicly that he had a preferred choice as the President of the Senate when it is clear that only members of the Senate can elect whoever they want as their President.

His words “From this statement, it is obvious that Tinubu expressed the pains of the failure of his selfish agenda which he has been nursing since 2015 when he lost woefully in his bid to annex the NASS as another district under his control and had since sent him to oblivion in national politics.

“Nigerians should ask Tinubu who is a robber between a man who sits on a stinkingly corrupt Lagos that has failed to give public account of its huge financial resources and the present Senate Presidency that has set the NASS on a new trajectory of active and vibrant legislation far better than what we’ve ever had in the history of Nigeria democracy?

“As a group championing the advance,ment of democracy, we find the statement of the APC National Leader ridiculous and self-indicting. He who lives in a glass house must not throw stones and anyone coming to equity must ensure they have no iniquity in their hands. Tinubu does not have the moral high ground to label anyone a robber.

“If what Tinubu desires and describes as a vibrant Senate Presidency is one that will be taking orders and directives from Bourdillon and become a rubber stamp of the Presidency as being practiced in Lagos and Osun states, then it is safe to say Nigeria do not desire such model, he should keep the model to Lagos before he’s subjected to further national ridicule as he has been since 2015.

The group added that “we must also state clearly that there is no iota of sincerity and patriotism in Tinubu’s statement, he is only fighting for his 2023 presidential ambition and he’s pained and still bereaved that a huge step to achieving the ambition was frustrated by patriotic legislators who stopped his attempt to allow an outsider take a hold of the NASS leadership and toss it wherever he wants.