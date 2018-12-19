We Pray For Death In Libya Says Nigerian Returnee

A 26- year-old Nigerian who was deported from Libya, Mr Iwoche Endurance has advised Nigerians desiring to travel abroad through the desert in search of greener pastures to have a rethink.

Endurance, a Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) holder, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Warri, saying “we went through hell in Libya and prayed for death but did not find death.”

Endurance,, who hails from the South-South region of the country, said that he entered Libya on credit in 2016 having been swindled in Nigeria by his travelling agent.

The returnee said that he was rescued back into Nigeria in September by the Federal Government.

He said he sold all his property to raise money for the adventure, adding that unknown to him that his agent did not channel the money properly.

He said:”I made the decision to travel to Libya myself based on what my friends posted on the social media.

“So I traveled to Libya on Sept. 22, 2016 on credit, the agent I gave money did not remit it to the driver, so he put me on credit.

“When I got to Libya, I was imprisoned, they call it “Track A” it’s like I was kidnapped, a local prison.

“They held me to ransom for entering Libya illegally, I have to pay double of the amount that supposed to convey me into the country.

“There are many Nigerians inside the Track A, they maltreat us in the morning, afternoon, evening and night and when the money is delayed, no food.

“We went through hell, people prayed that God should keep them alive but in our case, it was not so, we were praying for death, that God should take our life peacefully.“

Endurance, who was a supplier of stationeries in Warri before he travelled, said that people are still falling prey “because those who had experienced the agony do not like to tell others.

He advised youths wishing to travel through illegal means, in search for greener pasture to shelve the idea and seek better means of livelihood in Nigeria.

“If you are not educated, learn a trade.”

The returnee also blames the upsurge of people rushing out of the country through illegal means on the government at all levels.

“Nigerians are hardworking people but government should create more enabling business atmosphere for people to access loans to do business.”

Endurance commended the various NGOs involved in the enlightenment and cautioning people on the dangers inherent in migrating through the desert, particularly the PHEW Foundation International. (NAN)