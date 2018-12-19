Yuletide: NGO Charges Govt, Individuals On Plight Of Less Privileged Nigerians

….sets to distribute items Dec. 21

A non-profit making and nongovernmental organization, Voice for the Less Privileged Organisation (VOLPO), Wednesday, charged government at all levels and individuals on the plight of less privileged Nigerians ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was stated by the founder and chairperson, VOLPO, Ego-Queen Ezuma, while expressing concern over the pitiable state of less privileged Nigerians who have become vulnerable to social vices.

According to her there should be more commitment shown to these vulnerable groups of people including widows, physically challenged persons, indigent children, school dropouts, mentally deranged, orphans, and others with well articulated and sustainable policies and laws that give them protection and sense of belonging.

She said: “It is good at this period to organise parties, share gifts, visit orphanages, hospitals and old people’s homes this festive period, but it is not sustainable because it is a one off thing and never the best solution to the challenges of the less privileged persons, rather government at all levels should come up with sustainable policies, programmes and projects that would transform the lives of these group of people.

“The lawmakers should come up with laws that will protect the rights of these people, and the already existing laws that take care of their issues should be enforced and also collaborate with organizations such as ours to give the needed socio-economic services that would add value to the lives of this vulnerable people.

“They deserve democratic dividends as other Nigerians. They won’t remain less privileged forever if we are all committed to their plight because they are bona fide citizens of the country and should be treated as such.”

She also disclosed that VOLPO will distribute items on December 21, 2018 in Abuja, to widows, indigent, and physically challenged persons.

According to her the items were donations from partners and individuals and are basically used items including used laptops, repaired bicycles, cooking utensils, bed-sheets, blankets, children and adult clothes, mattresses, spoons, plates, exercise books, wrappers, towels, and others are bags of rice, tin tomatoes, cartoons of vegetable oil, and others.

She appealed to Nigerians and organizations to donate what they have for onward transfer to less privileged persons in Abuja and other states.

“I want to also appeal to well meaning Nigerians, corporate organizations, religious bodies, international organisations not to stock-pile unused items to your pair of slippers, VOLPO and less privileged Nigerians need them.

“We will appreciate if you can send them to us on or before December 21, 2018 when are distributing the items to the less privileged persons at Apo Secondary School in the Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja, we will be most grateful.

“We in VOLPO will transfer those items to the indigent persons because we know them and where they live. So please, kindly drop them at No. 2 Joseph Wayas Street, First Gate, Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja, and also call 080-3316617”, she added.