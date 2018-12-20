2019: Group Warns Politicians Against Importation Of Election Mercenaries

A socio political organisation, United Niger Delta Youth for Udom Emmanuel have warned politicians in the state against bringing mercenaries from other states to rig the 2019 elections, or perpetrate electoral violence that could lead to cancellation of the election and shifted to a later date to desist from such sinister plans, as the youths will resist such orchestration.

A statement jointly signed by the leaders of the group, Paulinus Aniekan Abasi and Comrade Prince James which was made available to newsmen said that instead of politicians to talk to the electorates, telling them why they should be voted for their party, some of them are busy recruiting mercenaries outside the state for election purposes.

According to the group, “Akwa Ibom is a PDP State since 1999, those people indulging in such acts has in the past enjoyed our votes when they were in PDP, having crossed to another party they are fully aware they’ll not be voted for that’s what is responsible for the recruitment.’’

The statement read in part;‘’Akwa Ibom State have benefited from PDP and will still benefit more especially, with the dynamic, innovative, resourceful and industrial minded Governor like Deacon Udom Emmanuel who is turning Akwa Ibom to an industrial hub by, opening vistas of employment opportunities and giving the youths hope, knowing fully well that they are industrious in nature.

“We reiterated our unflinching support for Governor Emmanuel Udom because a Vote for Emmanuel Udom and PDP candidates is a Vote for a secure and prosperous future.

“We the youths of Akwa Ibom believe in dignity of labour and do not despise little beginning as we are contented with what we have, hence vote buying and selling won’t work in Akwa Ibom.

“We have assigned ourselves responsibilities to deliver effectively on the Udom mandate. We are proactive and believe the benefits will go round everybody.

“We’ll take our anti violence; vote buying and selling awareness campaign to all the nooks and crannies of the 31 LGA’s even as we campaign massively for PDP, mobilizing unprecedented turn out for the voting.

“The Christian leaders and other religious organizations amongst us are already working out plans to set aside days in the week to pray for peaceful election while destroying every plans of desperate politician and their strong holds.

“We also concern ourselves with the collection of PVC. We discovered some of our brothers and sisters working in other part of the country that came and register in the state are yet to come and pick up theirs and it is general knowledge you don’t collect PVC by proxy and such people will be coming into town this Yuletide period,’’ the statement added.