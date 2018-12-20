SPORTS
59 New National Records Set At Abuja 2018
No fewer than 59 new national records were set at the just concluded 19th National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Abuja 2018’.
This was made known by the chairman of the Main Organsing Committee (MOC) of the games and permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Olusade Adesola, during a post-event press briefing in Abuja, yesterday.
While urging states government to appreciate the efforts of the athletes, Adesola said over 163 millionaires were also created during the 10-day sporting fiesta.
“The 19th NSF witnessed the setting of 59 new national records. 42 of the records were in weightlifting, 15 in swimming and two in para-powerlifting,” he announced.
“I want to enjoin the government of the states to please extend appreciation to the efforts of the athletes irrespective of the category of medals won.
“Budding talents were discovered, in table tennis mixed doubles, the duo of Segun Toriola and Funke Oshonaike were upset by Team Oyo represented by the duo of Ajala Funmilola and Taofeeq Maya in action.”
According to him, the large number of sporting events and contingent of athletes ensured that virtually all the participating states but one that featured at the festival won a least a medal.
The 19th edition saw Team Delta retain the overall winners’ trophy with a total of 351 medals comprising 163 gold, 87 silver, and 101 bronze which they won at Eko 2012.
Edo state was announced as the next hosts for the 2020 edition of the biennial event where Delta, Imo, Cross River and Kaduna states showed interest.
