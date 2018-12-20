Abule-Egba Pipeline Fire’ll Not Disrupt Fuel Supply – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said the vandalisatuon of a pipeline in Abulegba area of Lagos which occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday morning from a portion of vandalised NNPC pipeline in the area will not affect petroleum products distribution during the Christmas season.

General manager, group public affairs of the NNPC, Ndu Ughammadu, told our correspondent that the group managing director of Corporation, Maikainti Baru, has directed the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company to carry out full investigation of the incident and effective immediate repairs of affected portion.

According to the statement, Dr Baru assured of adequate petroleum products supply in Lagos and its environs.

The statement said that the NNPC GMD had effectively put in place strategies to ensure that the unfortunate incident would not undermine products supplies during the festive period.

It said Dr. Baru disclosed that NNPC had enough stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products, adding that the company’s petrol stock would last about 45-days even in the absence of fresh supplies, advising members of the public not to engage in panic buying.

Mr. Ughamadu said the National Oil Company’s GMD commiserated with families of the victims of the fire incident, admonishing that Nigerians should keep away from the corporation’s pipelines.