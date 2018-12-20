CRIME
Court Remands Security Guard Over Alleged Rape Of Daughter
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 58-year-old security guard, Johnson Okon, accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter.
Okon is to spend the next 34 days at the Kirikiri Prisons, according to the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi.
The court could not take the plea of the accused as Osunsanmi said that the court needed the advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.
She adjourned the case until Jan. 23, 2019, for mention.
The security guard who resides on Abule Berger in Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a count charge of rape.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Raphael Donny, had told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in 2018 at his residence.
Donny said that Okon raped the daughter after she came back from school on the fateful day.
“The girl told her uncle how her father had been molesting her sexually.
“The uncle later disclosed it to the girl’s mother, and the case was brought to a police station.
“Upon interrogation, the girl told the police that her father had been raping her,” he prosecutor said.
He said that the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)
