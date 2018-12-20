Dana Air Wins 2018 Best Domestic Airline Award

Dana Air has won the award for Africa’s Best Airline for 2018 in the domestic operations category, at the Development in Africa Merits Award held recently at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos.

DAMA awards is a yearly conference and awards ceremony organized annually by Delta Business School Limited to recognize Corporate organizations and Individuals who have contributed immensely to the development of Africa through their service, humanitarian activities, business model and creativity.

The merit award also celebrates leading businesses and academics in Nigeria and Africa who have raised the bar, and setting new standards through creative and innovative products, ideas and services.

The Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa , who received the award on behalf of the airline said: ‘We are honoured to be recognized as Africa’s Best Airline in the domestic category. This award is a confirmation that Africa and indeed the world is watching and we are glad that we are making Nigeria proud with our customer-centric products geared towards improving customer experience and value added services.’’

He noted that ‘exceeding the flying aspirations our guests, and giving back to the society in which we operate are part of our secrets of success having flown for 10 years in Nigeria, and this award is a motivation for us to continue to raise the bar of our operational efficiency, safety and service delivery.

He further stated that ‘our commitment to our core values, passion for the industry and our superior understanding of the flying public and the industry have kept us going despite the challenges, and our mission is to constantly earn the loyalty and respect of our customers by consistently demonstrating our commitment to service, and providing affordable regional air transport services that focus on innovation, quality and service excellence.’