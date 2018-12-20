Foundation Tasks Senate On Law To Carter For Aged Citizens

The Asabe Shehu Yar’Adua Foundation (ASYARF) has called on the Nigerian Senate to initiate and pass into law a Bill that shall compel the Federal Government to formulate and implement a social trust fund that will take care of aged citizens in the country.

The Founder and National President of the Foundation, Dr. (Amb.) Asabe Shehu Yar’Adua made the call in Abuja in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the ASYARF President, enacting such a law has become very necessary because “at the moment in the country, elderly people are left uncatered for, especially when they are not from rich background or have no well-to-do children in the society.

“The Bill should also make it as a priority to periodically collate and update a database of the aged to take into account the number of elderly people in the country. This can be possible when such Bill is also adopted at the state level.

“When passed and signed into law, it will help to reduce the trauma associated with old people”, Asabe Shehu Yar’Adua stated.

The foundation has been involved in women and youths empowerment, girl child education campaign and enlightenment, particularly at the grassroots levels in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.