Generator Emissions: FG Begins House-to-House Inspection January 2019

The federal government has disclosed its intention to commence house to house inspection of generator emissions in January 2019.

The exercise would also capture commercial areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the pilot phase, after which it would be extended to other states across the country.

The director-general of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Dr Lawrence Anukam, stated this in Abuja yesterday while briefing newsmen on the ‘implementation of the National Generator Emission Control Programme (NGECP) in Abuja.

The NGECP being the flagship programme of the agency is designed to address emissions from mobile stationary sources in line with efforts to support the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) report revealed that ambient air pollution was responsible for 4.2 million deaths annually as it was estimated to cause about 16 per cent lung cancer deaths, 25 per cent chronic pulmonary diseases (COPD), 17 per cent ischemic heart disease and stroke as well as 26 percent infection deaths.

Anukam lamented that about 60 million Nigerians invested about N1.6 trillion to purchase and maintain standby generators annually according to statistics by the centre for management development.

He stated that by implementing the programme, the agency wàs directly or indirectly reducing the burden of respiratory diseases accompanied by inhaling huge amount of emission.

While disclosing that generator fumes were hazardous and build-up in enclosed areas, he hinted that fumes from generators contain carbon monoxide and build up in the respiratory organ.

Anukam maintained that the essence of NGECP was to guarantee cleaner environment and contribute to economic growth of the country.

According to him,Nigeria was considering achieving 30 per cent of energy efficiency in industries, homes, businesses, vehicles and renewable energy.

He revealed that indiscriminate use of generators for both domestic and industrial power supply and the harmful pollutants such as Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO2) and unburnt hydrocarbons emitted from generators had contributed to poor air quality which negatively affected the environment and human health.

The DG pointed out that NGECP would assist federal government in taking inventory of the type, model, age, location and type of generators currently in use in the country, asserting that it would discourage the use of Nigeria as dumping ground for dead and overused equipment.