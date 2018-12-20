Gov Emmanuel’s Achievements Will Earn Him Re-election –Speaker

The speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Mr Onofiok Luke, has expressed optimism that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s achievements in office will earn him to a second term.

Luke, who stated this yesterday in Uyo when he visited the palace of His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio and paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium local government area said the political calculation would be in order when Emmanuel was supported to return to the Government House in 2019, as former governors Victor Attah and Godswill Akpabio were supported for their second terms.

He said, “I can tell you that governor Udom Emmanuel is going to win a second term. I had prayed to God and asked Him to deliver Udom Emmanuel.

“When God wants to act, he takes you to a point where people would have deserted you to show you that your help comes from Him only, so that you don’t take His glory and give to man. That is what is going to happen in Akwa Ibom.”

The speaker explained that it was important for him to make it clear that Akwa Ibom would continue to enjoy good governance of Governor Emmanuel’s administration, stressing that those who ganged up to forcefully take over in Akwa Ibom State were doing so for selfish reasons, and would be rejected by the people.

Luke was in Nsit Ubium as part of his ongoing consultative meeting across the Etinan federal constituency ahead the 2019 general elections in which he would stand as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Etinan federal constituency seat.

He said the consultation was necessary to listen to the wishes and expectations of the people in his quest to sit in the National Assembly, even as he pledged to place premium on laws that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

The monarchs in Nsit Ubium, who received the speaker’s entourage at the palace of Ntenyin Etuk, assured him of their support for his aspiration, promising him victory.