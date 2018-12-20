MAAN Targets 25m Metric Tonnes Of Maize Production in 2019

Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MAAN), has projected an increase with possibility of attaining the target of producing 25 million metric tonnes of maize at the end of the 2019 dry and rainy planting seasons for local consumption.

The president, MAAN, Bello Abubakar, who gave the estimation yesterday in Abuja at a parley between the association and Business Innovation Facility (BIF), said the target was to help Nigeria fight maize importation.

Abubakar noted that the meeting with BIF was aimed at assisting MAAN on how to collect data, assess the association and also help in building capacity of all their programmes to enhance quality production.

He added that the association was working closely with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) so as to empower farmers.

“All year round, this year alone, our farmers cultivated more than 50 thousand hectares, which we are expecting 180 thousand metric tonnes, that is under Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, and other farmers’ assessment for the maize production is estimated to be about 20 million tonnes. This is a great achievement in terms of maize production in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on fight against armyworm, Abubakar said, “there is a plan on ground to fight it, because there is task force committee on ground which was inaugurated by the minister of agriculture last year, and I am one of the members of the committee.

“The committee have started working on it already, and we have already taken serious action on armyworm this year. And all the farmers know the problem of armyworm has drastically come down. By next year, we have so many organisations we are are collaborating with so that we will come to the end of it in Nigeria.

“We are working with technocrats and other maize researchers in various agricultural research institute. There are so many technical aspects which they are going to educate and sensitise our farmers in a modern way of agriculture, especially in terms of mechanisation.