Marketers Caution Against Gas Plants In Petrol Stations

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has advised the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to stop approving the location of gas plants in fuel stations.

Mr. Nosakhare Ogieva-Okunbor, president of NALPGAM, told newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos that installing `ad-on skid gas plants’ in fuel stations was dangerous.

He said that both LPG, known as cooking gas, and fuel were highly inflammable which needed to be separated, adding that LPG cylinders were potentially and highly hazardous.

The NALPGAM president expressed worry over the increasing number of filling stations engaged in selling of gas within the stations not minding the hazardous implications.

Ogieva-Okunbor said that the proliferation of fuel and gas-filling stations across the country had raised safety concerns, considering the less than satisfactory compliance with minimum environmental safety requirements for the operations of those facilities.

He said that there was nowhere in the DPR guidelines and regulations that stipulated operating gas plant within fuel stations. According to him, some filling station owners are in the habit of installing ad-on gas machine later in their fuel stations, but which was not in the original building plans at the on-set.

”As matter of urgency, the DPR should commence dismantling of such gas plants in filling stations. Most stations have neglected the rules and regulation, they are now locating gas plant in most stations across that states.

“Today, we see some have cited plants close to eateries’ kitchen within their stations and this is dangerous while they are discharging gas and selling fuel.

“We, the association, cannot open our eyes and watch for something drastic to happen before we raise alarm,” he said.

Ogieva-Okunbor, however, called on both the federal and state governments to live up to their responsibilities by checkmating the fuel stations.

He also said government should commence immediate demolition of such illegal gas plants within such stations.