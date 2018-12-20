MTN Predicts Replacement Of Census With Big Data By Governments

It has been estimated that by 2023 governments would begin to explore replacing census with big data technologies. That is the rate at which technology is constantly changing our realities and forcing more organisations – start-ups or established – to get on board, leveraging data to drive revenue growth.

Leading this technology charge in Nigeria, telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria in partnership with Communication and Marketing Research Group Limited (CMRG), on Tuesday, December 10, 2018 in Lagos, launched a first of its kind business tool for customer insight, focusing on delivering a better business experience.

Called MTN Smart Survey, the service offers survey delivery through the USSD channel to MTN subscribers that have been profiled based on specific attributes, such as age, gender, location, etc. The tool has also been designed in a way that rewards customers with N100 MTN airtime upon completion of questions administered through the survey.

Speaking at the launch event, chief enterprise business officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, explained that businesses and organisations who subscribe to the service are provided with analysis, reports and recommendations based on the feedback of the respondents through an accredited research agency.