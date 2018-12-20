Naira Remains Stable Against Dollar Few Days To Yuletide

Just as the preparation for yuletide reaches top gear, data obtained from the official website of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators (ABCON) showed that the value of naira has remained stable at the BDC market.

The data showed that the naira remained stable at N362.5 which it had maintained since the previous week. The euro however depreciated to N415 from N412 which it sold at during the weekend.

At the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) end of the foreign exchange market the naira depreciated by five kobo to trade at N306.95 the euro and the pounds sterling also depreciated to sell at N349.55 and N389.49 from N346.58 and N385.65 respectively.

At the Investors and exporter’s window the value of the naira appreciated to N364.96 from N365.18. There was a low turnover of forex as the window was only able to trade $167 million on tuesday compared to N201.67 which it sold on Monday.

Commenting on the marginal gain of the naira against the dollar, research analyst at FXTM Lukman Otunuga, stated that the Naira entered the final full trading week before Christmas on a steady note despite concerns over plateauing global economic growth weighing on risk sentiment.

He said it is becoming clear that a weakening Dollar remains one of the drivers behind the Naira’s marginal gains on the parallel exchange. With the Dollar seen depreciating ahead of the Fed meeting as investors remain on the side-lines, emerging market currencies such as the Naira have the opportunity to appreciate further.

He added that geopolitical risk factors in the form of lingering trade tensions, Brexit-related uncertainty and political risk in France are seen fuelling risk aversion down the road. If Oil prices continue to depreciate and the Dollar ends up rebounding from the risk-off mood, the Naira will most likely be one of the many casualties.