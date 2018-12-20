NGO Trains 100 Youths On Skills Acquisition

A Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Dpat Foundation has trained 100 youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) on different entrepreneurial skills acquisition programme.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony yesterday in Abuja. The professor of science and environment university of Abuja, Prof Basset Ubom charged the youths to make proper use of the opportunity provided by the training by empowering themselves.

“I call on well meaning Nigerians and residents to support this gesture by coming on board to contribute their own quota to national development and keep those who are not supposed to be on the streets, of the streets by empowering them.”

He urged the beneficiaries to put all that they have learnt into positive use for themselves, families, the state in particular and the nation in general.

Also speaking, the Convener, Dpat Foundation Mrs. Patience Ardey, explained that the foundation aimed at encouraging the youths, women and men to be self-reliant and to reduce unemployment in the society.