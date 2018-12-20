Ogun APC Dares Oshiomhole On Dissolution Of Executive

The Ogun state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) moved against the dissolution of its state executive committee by the Adams Oshiomhole yesterday, led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The Chief Derin Adebiyi led state executive committee of APC in the state declared the dissolution as illegal and “ sub-judice”, stressing that the matter was already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital and personally signed by the state chairman of the party, Adebiyi, the party said it viewed the purported dissolution by the NWC “as a brazen disregard for the judiciary, hence the Nigerian constitution and flagrant abuse of power by the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee”.

Stressing that there was no iota of truth in the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against it, Adebiyi explained that the state executive committee under him had pre-empted the likelihood of its being suspended by the APC’s NWC, hence, it approached a Federal High Court in Abuja in suit number CV/363/2018, seeking the protection of the court against attempts by the NWC to undermine it and abridge its tenure in any form.

“The action of the NWC is patently illegal; it is an assault on the APC constitution and outside the bounds of acceptable standards in the conduct of party affairs the world over.

“It was such acts of impunity that led us in the first place to seek legal protection for a four-year mandate freely given to us by the overwhelming majority of party members in Ogun State in May 2018.

“There is no iota of truth in the charge of anti-party activities levelled against us, as we remain committed to the ideals of the APC.

“You cannot dissolve a legally constituted body, such as Ogun APC exco on a whim. When a matter is in court, all parties are expected to maintain the status quo.

“What Oshiomhole-led NWC has done amounts to self-help and bare-faced attempt to render nugatory the judicial powers granted the courts by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We condemn this attempt to foist a faith accompoli on the judiciary, undermine its powers and turn it into a toothless bulldog. The NWC is legally represented in the present suit. We urge it to allow the judicial process to run its full course.”

Adebiyi urged party faithful in the state to remain calm, stressing that the party’s state exco under him still remains in office “for the good of our great party.