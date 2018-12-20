Okorocha Donates 100 Vehicles To Police

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has handed over one hundred special Sienna Vehicles to the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Dasuki Galadanchi for the State Police Command. The Vehicles are equipped with sophisticated security gadgets.

Handing over the vehicles to the CP at the Government House Owerri, Governor Okorocha said he has provided the vehicles for the Safety of lives and properties both in the urban and in the rural areas during this yuletide and beyond, adding that the State Government wants to ensure effective Community Policing.

The governor Stated “As you are aware, Christmas in this part of the world attracts a lot of activities and men of the underworld take advantage of the Christmas to commit some havoc and criminal activities. It is to ensure that everyone has a safe and peaceful Christmas and also for overall security that we have donated 100 of these Special Vehicles to Nigeria Police Force. The vehicles are equipped with radio and all that is required to check crime”.

He said “I am particularly happy with the Nigeria Police Force in Imo State and by this extent, my special greetings to the Inspector-General of Police for the good job he is doing in checking crime in our society. With this, the Police is fully mobilized and equipped to position themselves in different parts of the State to check crime.

Our challenge with the security situation in Imo State is the visibility of the Police and since we cannot have DPO offices in every village, these vehicles will serve as mobile divisional offices. I equally thank the Commissioner of Police for fishing out some criminals recently in the State and those people shall face the wrath of the law, I am equally making available 100,000 naira each for the 100 vehicles for fuel purposes”.

Receiving the vehicles, the CP, Mr. Galadanchi said “These vehicles came as a result of a strategy that is adopted in Imo State, that is community policing. Part of that strategy entails high visibility policy and myself and my team did what is called crime pattern analysis of the State. After a careful study, I met with His Excellency and identified the crime areas and spoke with him on the need for about 77 cars to tackle the flash points instead of him to argue, he even added more vehicles to make it 100 vehicles”.

The CP assured that the vehicles will be used for the safety and security of Imolites, stating that all the 27 LGAs of the State are beneficiaries of the vehicles.