PDP Demands Immediate Investigation Into Badeh’s Murder

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday expressed shock over the gruesome murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Alex Badeh on Tuesday, by yet to be identified gunmen, describing it as a national loss.

The party said the ambush and killing of a military officer of ACM Badeh’s status has heightened fears and apprehensions, on the level of insecurity in the country, particularly, the safety of average citizens, under what it called the incompetent and insensitive Buhari administration.

National publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the murder of the former CDS, came “ahead of his opening of defence, in January next year, in the N3.9 billion military fund case preferred against him by the APC-led federal government.

“The PDP therefore demands a wide-ranging investigation into the killing to unravel those behind the dastardly act as well as the motive behind their action.

‘The party recalls the killing of former Chief of Army Administration, Major General Idris Alkali, in Plateau state as well as the horrific murder of over 100 of our gallant soldiers in Metele, Borno state, by insurgents and stated that President Buhari has failed woefully as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“PDP insists that our nation is drifting and gradually assuming the status of a failed state and urges President Buhari to spend the few months left of his administration to provide a leadership that will secure respect for our territorial integrity and the lives of our people.”

Ologbondiyan, who also doubles as director, Media & Publicity PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, said, “Our party notes further that the failure of President Buhari is whittling the confidence of the citizens in our nationhood.

“The PDP describes ACM Badeh as a fine and patriotic officer, who made various sacrifices towards the security, unity and stability of the nation, particularly as the Chief of Defence Staff, adding that his killing is a monumental loss to the nation.

“The party condoles the Badeh family, the Government and people of Adamawa state and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, while urging our security forces to immediately swing into action and leave no stones unturned until the killers are brought to book,”