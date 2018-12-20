Pollution, Climate Change Dominate 2018

With few days to bid farewell to 2018, CHIKA OKEKE chronicles major events that dominated the environment sector in the year.

The need to rid the environment of all forms of pollution is essential given the outbreak of communicable and air borne diseases.

Given the poor air quality, a larger percentage of Nigerians risks chronic respiratory diseases like lung cancer, asthma, heart disease and stroke due to incessant exposure to toxic emissions.

This is why improving air quality in the country required a collective responsibility from all sector players at federal and state levels, including the government, private sector, civil society, faith-based organisations, trade unions, the academia, the professional associations, media and the citizenry.

Added to this is the debilitating impact of climate change as seen in constant weather conditions like acidic rainfall, shrinking of lake Chad, drought and among others.

According to 2011 Climate Vulnerability Index (CCVI), climate change could result to a loss of over $100billion to $460billion of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2050, ranging between six to 30 per cent.

To this end, the ministry of environment initiated programmes to address some issues leading to environmental degradation as reflected during the world earth day.

While some agencies made moves to revamp their activities, others like National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) and National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) were silent.

The ministry kicked off activities in January with management retreat for directors and heads of agencies and projects of federal ministry of environment in Kaduna state.

The former minister of state, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, enjoined management staff to ensure the ministry’s vision of empowering people, taking climate action and protecting the environment continue to align with the administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

On February, the ministry organised a stakeholders’ workshop in collaboration with Centre for Science and Environment, India in Abuja on clean air action planning strategy and implementation in Nigeria.

Jibril revealed the commitment of federal government in reducing anthropogenic activities that contributed to deterioration of air quality, particularly in urban cities.

This was followed by the inauguration of the governing boards and councils of some parastatals and agencies under the ministry in March.

Jibril enjoined public servants to imbibe the spirit of accountability, honesty and transparency in the management of the agencies resources as President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for corruption.

Still the same month, the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) addressed a press conference on the challenges confronting the office, where it was disclosed that Nigeria needed over N1trillion to address ecological problems across the federation.

The permanent secretary of Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Dr Habiba Lawal, said the total funds from the federal share of derivation and ecology available to the office on a quarterly basis was between N12billion to N15billion, adding that using N15billion as a case point would amount to N60billion per annum.

During the World Forest Day in March, acting director of forestry, ministry of environment, Mr Tolu Osakuade, stated that strategic placement of trees in urban areas could cool the air by up to 8 degrees Celsius, thereby reducing air conditioning needs by 30 per cent.

The theme of the event: ‘Forest and Sustainable Cities’ was targeted at creating awareness on the importance of forests, its values, significance and contributions to a balanced life on earth.

On April, the ministry held a two-day retreat with the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and its consultants in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The senior technical assistant to the minister of state environment, Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed, hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned about the environmental degradation in the region and has directed for a timely and effective clean-up of the Ogoniland.

Jibril also participated in a ministerial high-level plenary session during the 10th Africa carbon forum in Nairobi, Kenya with the theme: ‘Climate Finance as a Catalyst for the Promotion of Integrated Landscape Management and Rural Development.’

April 22, was the World Earth day with the theme: ‘End Plastic Pollution’.

The ministry revealed that it partnered with critical stakeholders to develop a national strategy for the phase-out of non- biodegradable plastics, while also implementing a national plastic waste recycling programme, meant to establish plastic waste recycling plants across the country in collaboration with state governments.

The Ecological Fund Office (EFO) had on May commissioned the N1.3billion remediated hydrocarbon sludge pit phase II in Warri, located in Ubeji community behind Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC), a subsidiary of NNPC.

The permanent secretary of Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Dr Habiba Lawal,maintained that the goal of the project was to restore the environment and socio-economic activities in the affected communities.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), accompanied by delegates from the UN family visited the ministry in June.

Executive director of UNEP, Mr Erik Solheim, stated that though the shrinking of Lake Chad was a complicated matter, the UN would assist Nigeria in recovering greater part of the lake.

Also in June, the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) in collaboration with the department of pollution control and environmental health, federal ministry of environment and Grassroot Environmental Healthcare Initiative (GEHI) commemorated the World Menstrual Hygiene Day with the theme: ‘No More Limit’.

The registrar of EHORECON, Dominic Abonyi, disclosed that lack of menstrual hygiene caused mental retardation and ill-health especially infertility due to complications arising from contamination.

The EFO commissioned and handed over two completed erosion sites at Agenebode and Fugar communities of Etsako central and east local government areas respectively through the Edo State government on September.

Similar project were replicated in Osun, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano, Anambra, Enugu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and among others.

On October, the EHORECON held the 6th induction ceremony for registered environmental health practitioners and environmental health service providers in Nigeria.

The registrar/CEO of EHORECON, Dr Dominic Abonyi, said that the Council was prepared to launch comprehensive monitoring and evaluation activities aimed at streamlining and standardising corporate practice.

The same month, Nigeria joined the Elephant Protection Initiative (EPI), a coalition of African countries dedicated to the sustainable conservation of elephants, and ending ivory trade.

Jibril, who spoke at the Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) conference in London noted that it was the responsibility of federal government to protect endangered species.

On October, the National Park Service (NPS) hosted the indigenous bikers alongside its counterparts from Brazil, Mexico, USA, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Colombia, Germany, Syria and Egypt who were in Nigeria to popularise national parks and heritage sites.

The conservator-general of NPS, Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, hinted that Nigeria’s seven parks serves as the country’s gene bank in addition to animals and genetic resources that were still in their original forms.

Gene banks are a type of biorepository that preserve genetic material.

The federal government had on November commemorated the 2018 World Toilet Day with the theme: ‘When Nature Calls.’

Jibril raised the alarm over absence of sanitary facilities in government and private institutions, adding that they were either misused or malfunctioned where available.

He stated that 4.5 billion people worldwide live without sate toilet, while 892 million people still practice open defecation by using the bush as well as water bodies as their regular means for disposing excreta.

In line with World Toilet Day celebration, federal government also launched sanitation campaign in MDAs, likewise communities to avert outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases.

At a two-day National Stakeholders’ Retreat in Lagos organised by the ministry in November ahead of the planned second green bonds, the senior technical assistant to the former minister of state environment, Dr. Ishiyaku Mohammed, hinted that issuance of green bonds was one of the ways Nigeria adopted to meet its obligations to the Paris Agreement and fastrack the reduction of emissions in line with the Paris treaty.

On the same month, the retired permanent secretary, ministry of agriculture, Dr Bukar Hassan, resumed office as the new director -general of NAGGW upon the disengagement of former DG, Mr. Goni Ahmed, whose four years tenure elapsed.

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) on November took a swipe over indiscriminate disposal of hospital and health care waste across the country.

The director-general of NESREA, Dr. Lawrence Chidi Anukam, stated this in Abuja during the 8th national regulatory dialogue.

On December, NESREA also organised its 12th National Stakeholders Forum in Abuja with the theme: “Circular Economy & Environmental Governance.”

Anukam reminded stakeholders that by January 2019, that all industries that failed to comply with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme would be sanctioned.

Activities in the MDAs was rounded off with NESREA’s pilot phase of implementation, training & hand-over of the National Vehicular Emission Control Programme (NVECP) equipment to operators of designated testing centres in Abuja.