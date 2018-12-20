‘Red Cross Volunteers To Reach1m’

Determined to increase its humanitarian services in the country, the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), has promised to increase the number of its volunteers from 800,000 to one million in 2019.

National President of Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), Elder Bolaji Akpan, who made this known during the society’s annual general meeting in Abuja, stated that it has to improve volunteer recruitment, training and retention, because the intervention has become a daily activity in Nigeria.

Akpan maintained that the society also need to grow their personal knowledge, skills, competences and capacities, just as he advised members to focus mainly on the real issues of humanitarianism.

He also said that the society needs to be more united and to remain focus on the reasons for their existence as a national society. “The victims of armed conflicts, disasters, epidemic, building collapses, pipelines and other explosions, the very vulnerable by reason of age, weakness, lack, the dehumanized and traumatized by urban violence, including gender based violence, the disease, and the abandoned are meant to be our focus.

“All our actions and efforts should be seen to be in the direction of providing succor, strength and support to these people. They may not be in a position to thank us directly for the sacrifices, the support and the services. We should however, be content that we are saving and extending lives.”